The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced that its portal for verification of marks, obtaining photocopies of evaluated answer sheets, and re-evaluation for Class 10 and 12 board examinations is now live.

In a post on X, the board informed students that the facility is available online and that candidates seeking a review of their results can submit applications through the dedicated portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE has also released a detailed video guide to help students navigate the application process and has shared the official portal link for accessing the service and completing the required formalities.

The portal had faced delays after its payment system was hit by a "malicious attack", affecting around 50 students, according to a PTI report. The incident led to abnormal fee displays on the portal, with the payable amount in some cases fluctuating from around Re 1 to nearly Rs 67,000-68,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The glitch was linked to the HDFC payment gateway integrated with the CBSE system and occurred shortly after the portal went live.

On May 24, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan discussed the payment and technical issues faced by students during the CBSE post-result and re-evaluation process with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, CBSE said the portal would be operational from June 1. However, the launch was delayed beyond the announced date.

While the board has now stated that the portal is live, several students responding to its post on X claimed they were still facing difficulties accessing the link and completing the application process.