An Indian national was killed in an attack on the Kuwait International Airport, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the embassy expressed its condolences over the death of the Indian citizen but did not disclose the identity of the deceased or provide further details about the incident.

Embassy of India in Kuwait expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on the airport in Kuwait today. The Embassy is in touch with the bereaved family and is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all… — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) June 3, 2026

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The mission said it was "closely coordinating" with the Kuwaiti authorities to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved family and support those injured in the attack.

"The Embassy is in touch with the bereaved family and is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance to the bereaved family as well as those injured in the incident," it said.

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Kuwait suspended air traffic on Wednesday after the Iranian strikes hit Terminal One, causing casualties and damage to airport facilities, Directorate General of Civil Aviation spokesperson Abdullah Al-Rajhi was quoted as saying by the state-run KUNA news agency.