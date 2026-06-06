The Centre is reviving its controversial deep-sea mining project covering Andaman-Nicobar, Porbandar in Gujarat and Kerala. The Ministry of Mines had earlier cancelled the invitation for bids it had issued for mining in these areas.

The latest move involves presenting a modified version of the deep-sea mining project envisaged for Andaman. Subsequently, the project is likely to be implemented in Kerala and Gujarat also.

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The aim of the Andaman project is mining polymetallic nodules comprising Nickel, rare earths, Iron, Manganese and Cobalt from depths of 500-1,500 m in a 592.41 square-km area in the Andaman-Nicobar Sea. Earlier, it was decided to carry out the mining in seven blocks of 84.63 square km each. However, large firms did not show interest in making big investments in small blocks. As per the companies, such blocks would hold minerals for mining only over a period of six months, leading to losses for them. Moreover, certain firms which submitted tenders for mining in the Andamans failed to clear the technical evaluation process.

Following demands from the industry to increase the mining area, there was an official move to offer a single block covering 1,000 square km for mining, instead of seven blocks of a total area of 592.41 square km. Subsequently, the location of this single block was suggested by the Geological Survey of India to the Department of Mines. It was also pointed out that the mining could be linked with the Greater Nicobar Island Development Project.

Along with the Andamans, the Centre had earlier invited tenders to extract limestone from 203.09 square km in the sea off Porbandar and sand from 302.42 square km in the sea along the Kerala coast. However, not even a single bid was submitted for Gujarat and Kerala. Presently, the Centre feels that firms would evince interest in these two regions if the mining area is increased.

It may be recalled that the move for deep-sea mining had sparked massive protests in Kerala.

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Centre’s claims on Nicobar project suspect

Meanwhile, the Centre’s claims that the Greater Nicobar Island Development Project is a strategic aspect of India’s defence sector are falling flat following the revelation of an earlier observation of the Public Investment Board (PIB), under the Finance Ministry, that the project only had economic goals and no ‘critical strategic security importance’.

As per the documents related to the project report of the international container transhipment port mooted under the Nicobar Island Development Project, which were submitted by PIB to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the project had no strategic importance. Despite this observation by the PIB in August 2024, the Ministry of Defence issued a notification in March 2026, which said that it was a ‘strategic project’.

The Central Government has been constantly refusing to release environmental impact studies and rejecting applications seeking details of the project under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, citing national security and its strategic importance. At the same time, the Congress has accused the government of raising false arguments to conceal the environmental damage of the project, terming it a mere commercial venture.

Meanwhile, the Public-Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPAC) unanimously approved the container transhipment port project. However, a request from the Shipping Ministry for a special package of Rs 12,230 crore was rejected, with the ministry directed to source funds from its own budget allocation.

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Chennai-based Kamarajar Port Ltd. has been entrusted with the port construction.

Rahul’s campaign

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has announced a signature campaign - #GreenOverGreed - against the Centre’s Nicobar Island Development Project.

Urging the youth to join the campaign, Rahul alleged that the Central Government and the BJP are misusing the Armed Forces and defence policies to help industrialist Gautam Adani. Land owned by tribal communities and settlers, including ex-service personnel, are being usurped under the guise of the project, he added.