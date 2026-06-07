Domestic cooking gas (LPG) prices have been increased by ₹29 per cylinder, marking the second hike in three months as state-owned fuel retailers continue to face pressure from elevated global energy costs.

The price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi has been raised from ₹913 to ₹942 with effect from June 7, according to industry sources.

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The latest increase comes after a ₹60-per-cylinder hike on March 7 following disruptions in global energy supplies caused by the conflict in West Asia. Industry sources said the earlier revision had only partially offset losses on domestic LPG sales.

According to the sources, state-run oil marketing companies were losing around ₹703 on every LPG cylinder sold before the latest price revision.

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The LPG hike comes amid a broader increase in fuel prices. Petrol and diesel prices have risen by a cumulative ₹7.50 per litre since mid-May, while compressed natural gas (CNG) rates have gone up by around ₹6 per kg.

Despite the recent revisions, oil companies continue to sell petrol and diesel below cost, incurring losses of ₹11 per litre on petrol and ₹33.6 per litre on diesel, industry sources said.

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The government has so far avoided passing on the full impact of higher international energy prices to consumers, absorbing part of the increase through state-owned fuel retailers as global crude oil and fuel markets remain volatile.