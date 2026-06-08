Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is facing criticism over her remarks about nurses' uniforms during an interview on Sunday to promote her upcoming film, 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'. According to IMDb, the film is based on the story of hospital staff who kept around 400 people alive inside Cama Hospital during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks while armed assailants carried out attacks across the city.

Speaking about the nursing profession, Ranaut said she hopes the film will encourage people to change their perception of nurses. "There should be a change in people's feelings towards them. I think it is the most sexualised profession. They are underpaid, overworked and most sexualised," she said.

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The actor said nurses are often denied the dignity and respect they deserve despite playing a crucial role in healthcare. She noted that nurses perform several essential duties, from caring for patients to ensuring the smooth functioning of hospitals. "If people's perspective changes because of this film, even for a few minutes, it will be meaningful," she added.

In the same interview, Ranaut also commented on nurses' uniforms, saying she believes the dress code introduced during the British era continues to influence nursing attire in India. "I feel that the dress code of British nurses is still in use. Our nurses, whether the weather is hot or cold, in a way, have a foreign look. This is my personal opinion. But in this film, we have worked with integrity and dignity. The shape and size don't matter; your uniform is your duty," she said.

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Her remarks have drawn backlash from opposition leaders and several public figures.

The comments have also sparked debate on social media, with users expressing both support and criticism. One user wrote, "Well said. High time the uniform is changed into something more comfortable." Another wrote, "My mother is a nurse and her uniform is a white saree with a white overcoat. Which nurse in India is wearing an exposed dress while treating patients?"