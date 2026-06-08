The political turbulence within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) following its assembly election setback appears to have spilled over to the party's parliamentary ranks, with a group of dissident MPs holding a closed-door meeting in New Delhi even as party supremo Mamata Banerjee attended the INDIA bloc conclave in the national capital.

According to PTI, around 20 MPs attended the informal gathering at an undisclosed location late on Sunday night, fuelling speculation that the rebellion, which recently fractured the TMC's legislature party in West Bengal, may now be taking shape within its parliamentary wing.

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The MPs deliberated on possible future courses of action and voiced dissatisfaction with the existing parliamentary leadership structure, PTI reported citing sources.

Senior TMC leader and MP Sougata Roy sought to downplay suggestions of a larger revolt. "I have heard that some MPs held a separate meeting last night. Only they can say what transpired at the meeting. I was not contacted by them," Roy said.

Responding to reports that the BJP had attempted to reach out to TMC MPs, Roy acknowledged that he had been approached but rejected any possibility of switching sides. "I told them I will remain with the TMC. At this age, it won't be possible for me to change camp," the 78-year-old four-term MP said.

The development comes amid continuing unrest within the TMC following its assembly election defeat, raising questions about the party leadership's ability to contain growing internal dissent.

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Though the dissident MPs stopped short of taking any concrete step, the fact that alternatives were discussed has intensified speculation about possible realignments within the party's parliamentary ranks in the coming weeks.

The meeting took place while Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee were in Delhi for the INDIA bloc meeting, a platform where the TMC leadership has sought to project organisational stability despite the turmoil back home.

The developments come barely days after an unprecedented revolt in the TMC legislature party following the party's defeat in the assembly elections. In a major setback for the leadership, 58 MLAs had backed Ritabrata Banerjee for the post of Leader of the Opposition, rejecting the party's official nominee Shovandeb Chattopadhyay.

The rebellion culminated in Ritabrata's recognition as LoP by the Assembly Speaker, exposing deep fissures within the organisation and raising questions about the leadership's authority over its elected representatives.

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Political observers view the parliamentary meeting as the first visible indication that the unrest may no longer be confined to the state legislature. Adding to the unease, veteran Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Shekhar Ray resigned from both the TMC and Parliament earlier on Monday, citing corruption in governance and the organisation and alleging that public anger against the party had reached alarming levels.

Though Ray's resignation was not formally linked to Sunday's meeting, his presence at the gathering and subsequent exit have intensified speculation about the direction in which the dissident camp may be headed.

With murmurs of discontent growing among parliamentarians and informal consultations continuing in Delhi, the battle for control of the party's political narrative may increasingly shift from Kolkata to the national capital.