New Delhi: India on Wednesday summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks to lodge a strong protest over a US military strike on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman that left three Indian crew members missing.

Sources said Meeks was handed a formal diplomatic demarche expressing India's concerns over the incident.

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The attack involved the Palau-flagged tanker Settebello, which was carrying 24 Indian crew members. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), 21 Indians have been rescued, while three remain missing. The Indian Embassy in Oman is coordinating with local authorities and closely monitoring ongoing search and rescue operations.

In an official statement, the MEA condemned the strike and called for an immediate end to attacks on commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in West Asia.

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"Targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," the ministry said.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region and follows another episode two days earlier involving a vessel carrying 24 Indians that reportedly came under action by US forces while attempting to evade the American blockade of Iranian ports.

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The US Central Command (CENTCOM) acknowledged carrying out the strike on Settebello, alleging that the vessel had violated the ongoing blockade by attempting to transport Iranian oil.

In a statement, CENTCOM said a US aircraft fired precision munitions at the ship's engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with instructions issued by American forces while the tanker was transiting the Gulf of Oman.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a British military organisation that monitors shipping activity in strategic waterways, reported that the vessel suffered an engine-room fire. It also said there was one casualty and two missing persons onboard, citing information provided by local authorities.

The MEA described the repeated attacks on shipping in the region as deeply concerning and linked them to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

"We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region," the ministry said.

The incident occurred against the backdrop of renewed hostilities between Iran and Israel. Israel recently carried out air strikes in western and central Iran after Iran launched missiles toward northern Israel, raising fears of a broader regional escalation.

(With inputs from PTI)