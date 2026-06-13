IAF AN-32 aircraft crashes while landing in Assam’s Jorhat
An Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft crashed during landing at Jorhat airbase in Assam on Saturday; officials are assessing the situation.
An Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft crashed during landing at Jorhat airbase in Assam on Saturday; officials are assessing the situation.
An Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft crashed during landing at Jorhat airbase in Assam on Saturday; officials are assessing the situation.
An Indian Air Force aeroplane, AN-32, has crashed while landing in Assam's Jorhat district on Saturday, a defence spokesperson said. The incident occurred while the aircraft was landing at the IAF's airbase in the Rowriah area.
Senior IAF officials have rushed to the area, and casualty, if any, is yet to be ascertained, the spokesperson said. Further details are awaited, he added.