A man believed to be from Kerala was allegedly lynched by a mob in the Kultali area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district after locals suspected him of theft.

Nirmal Das, Inspector-in-Charge of the Kultali Police Station, told Onmanorama that seven people, including two juveniles, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

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According to the police, the man is suspected to have lost his way before being spotted by local residents. Mistaking him for a thief, they allegedly assaulted him, leading to his death.

While initial reports suggested that the victim was a native of Kerala, the investigation has raised questions about his identity. "During the investigation, we found a contact number linked to a man identified as Naik. This has led us to suspect that the deceased may be a native of Karnataka," Das told Onmanorama.

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Abhishek Ranjan, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Baruipur, said efforts were underway to establish the identity of the deceased. "The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and we are awaiting the results for further information," Ranjan told Onmanorama.