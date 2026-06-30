The devastating floods in Assam on Monday affected over 45,000 people, most of them reeling under the deluge across five districts. As of Sunday, over 22,000 people were suffering in flood waters across six districts of the state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah called up Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss the flood situation in the State and assured him full support in dealing with the crisis.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person was swept away by gushing waters in the Jonai subdivision of Dhemaji district. It also said that more than 45,500 people were affected by the floods in the districts of Chirang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, and Nalbari. Dhemaji is the worst-hit, with over 41,000 people suffering, followed by Dibrugarh with almost 4,000 and Chirang with nearly 800 reeling under floodwaters.

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The CM briefed Shah on the relief and rehabilitation measures presently underway in the district.

"He (Shah) has also assured us all possible support and assistance from the Government of India to deal with this situation," said Sarma. Water Resources Minister Susanta Borgohain and Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta have been directed to be stationed in Dhemaji to oversee the entire relief process.

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"Our priority is to ensure relief and rescue reach all those affected. We are closely monitoring the situation...We are taking early precautions by strengthening anti-erosion measures to reduce any impact arising from heavy rainfall," he added.

The ASDMA said the administration was operating 12 relief camps and relief distribution centres in two districts, currently caring for 655 displaced people. The Chief Minister said that during field inspections, ministers were ensuring that all relief materials reach people staying in relief camps, and that efforts were on to restore disrupted transportation systems.

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According to PTI, the authorities have distributed 519.8 quintals of rice, 93.52 quintals of dal, 28.2 quintals of salt, and 2,815.57 litres of mustard oil among the state's flood victims during the last 24 hours.

The ASDMA said at present, 257 villages were underwater, and 4,278.52 hectares of crop areas were damaged across Assam. Embankments, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure were damaged by floodwaters in various districts of the state.

Due to widespread flooding, over 76,161 domestic animals and poultry were affected across the state. The Disang River was flowing above the danger mark at Nanglamuraghat.