New Delhi: WhatsApp has announced the introduction of usernames, a long-awaited feature that will allow users to communicate without sharing their phone numbers. The Meta-owned messaging platform has opened early reservations for usernames ahead of the feature's official rollout later this year.

"Starting this week, you can reserve a username to use later this year when we launch this feature," WhatsApp said in a blog post.

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What are WhatsApp usernames?

The new feature is designed to improve user privacy by allowing people to connect using unique usernames instead of phone numbers. This will be especially useful in group chats, online communities and when interacting with people for the first time.

Once the feature is fully available, users who choose to enable a username will no longer have their phone numbers displayed when messaging a person or business for the first time.

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How to reserve a WhatsApp username

Update WhatsApp to the latest version.

Open Settings.

Tap Account.

Select Username.

Choose and reserve an available username.

WhatsApp has also introduced a username generator to help users find unique and available handles.

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Businesses and creators can use existing usernames

To help creators, organisations and small businesses maintain a consistent identity across platforms, WhatsApp will allow them to claim the same username they already use on Instagram or Facebook, where available.

No public username directory

WhatsApp clarified that it will not create a public directory of usernames.

Instead, users will need to know a person's exact username to contact them for the first time. The company is also introducing an optional username key, which can provide an additional layer of control over who can initiate conversations.

When will the feature be available?

WhatsApp said the usernames feature will be rolled out gradually over the coming months. Users will receive an in-app notification once it becomes available in their country.

The company, which has more than three billion users worldwide, said it opened reservations early to give everyone a fair chance to secure their preferred username before the full launch.