Guwahati: With the situation turning quite grim in several districts of Upper Assam due to floods, the Indian Army has been deployed to evacuate stranded people. Even as one person lost his life and over 57,000 people are affected, rescue and relief operations are being hampered by incessant rain across Assam.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that four of his cabinet colleagues were on the ground and monitoring the rescue operations.

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"In Sivasagar, 510 people have been safely rescued so far by SDRF and Fire & Emergency Services. Rescue efforts continue with additional boats and Army helicopters deployed to reach inaccessible areas," the CMO said in a social media post.

In Charaideo, NDRF, SDRF and Indian Army teams were deployed across the worst-hit areas, while relief measures were underway to ensure the safety and well-being of affected residents, it added.

On Sunday night, Sarma had said the state government requested the Army and Air Force to be on standby to assist the local administration in evacuating flood victims from several districts affected by the deluge.

"Flood-fighting work is continuing across vulnerable stretches in Jorhat, Charaideo and Sivasagar. Sand-filled bags are being laid along the Dikhow embankment, geobags are being used to reinforce the Disang riverbank and flood-fighting work is underway at the Jhanji embankment in Norakonwar Bailung Gaon," the CMO said.

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It said the Jhanji River was on a receding trend with the water level falling by 0.04 metres since the morning reading.

"Flood-fighting work is underway along the right bank of the Jhanji embankment at Norakonwar Bailung Gaon under Hatighuli Gaon Panchayat, under the Sivasagar Water Resources Division, to reinforce the vulnerable stretch," the CMO said.

Sarma said unprecedented rainfall over the last few days had aggravated the flood situation in Sivasagar and neighbouring districts.

"We remain committed to offer all sorts of assistance to the affected... Rescue efforts are underway and are being monitored by our ministerial team that has been entrusted to be on the ground to ensure swift relief efforts," he added.

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Sarma had said on Sunday that he directed his ministerial colleagues Ajanta Neog, Bimal Borah, Keshab Mahanta and Susanta Borgohain to immediately reach the affected areas to supervise relief efforts and ensure that every affected family receives timely assistance.

Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Minister Borah said that he reached Sivasagar early this morning to review the flood situation with the district commissioners of Sivasagar and Charaideo, wherein rescue operations are in full swing.

"I visited Serekapora in Sivasagar district to review the prevailing flood situation and assess the ongoing relief and rescue efforts on the ground," he added.

Borah said the Assam government is mobilising all available resources to ensure timely rescue, relief, rehabilitation and essential services.

Water Resources Minister Borgohain said that due to the flood situation in Lonporiya and nearby villages under Bokota-Lakuwa mandal of Demow constituency, the administration was carrying out rescue operations for the affected people.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Mahanta said that to assess the latest flood situation in Upper Assam and monitor the ongoing rescue and relief operation on the ground, he visited Jorhat and Sivasagar this morning.

"Took stock of the prevailing situation at Teok & interacted with flood-hit local public," he said in a post on X.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person has lost his life in Sivasagar due to the deluge. With the latest death, the total number of fatalities in this year's flood has increased to five.

ASDMA further said that more than 57,100 people have been affected by the floods in Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts.

(With PTI inputs)