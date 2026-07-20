New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed hope that the Monsoon session of Parliament would be productive and urged MPs to participate wholeheartedly in its proceedings, even as protests erupted outside Parliament, with Delhi Police stopping and dispersing students and youth activists marching towards Jantar Mantar.

Addressing reporters shortly before the session began, Modi said he hoped both the seasonal monsoon and the Monsoon session would prove beneficial for the country.

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"We hope that the monsoon and the Monsoon Session of Parliament are productive. I appeal to all MPs to wholeheartedly participate in the proceedings of the Monsoon session," he said.

The Prime Minister also referred to the impact of the conflict in West Asia, saying it had created significant challenges for India, which depends heavily on energy imports. Despite these difficulties, he said, the country recorded an economic growth rate of 7.7%.

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Highlighting the government's reform measures, Modi said they had encouraged young people to take bold initiatives. He also noted that India had achieved several milestones over the past month, including in the space sector.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed near Jantar Mantar as Delhi Police stopped hundreds of students and youth activists marching towards the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest site. According to eyewitnesses, police used batons to disperse protesters who had begun marching from Mandi House Metro Station towards Jantar Mantar. The demonstrators, including a large number of women, raised slogans against the Centre as they attempted to reach the protest venue, PTI reported.

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Heavy police deployment was seen in the area to prevent the march from proceeding further. There was no immediate official statement from Delhi Police on the reported use of force or whether any protesters had been detained.