HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL), a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will implement in Maharashtra one of the country's largest robotic sewer cleaning projects using 'Made in India' robots.

HLL's Sustainable Projects Division entered into an agreement with the Mahatma Phule Backwards Class Development Corporation Limited (MPBCDC), a Government of Maharashtra undertaking, for the implementation of this project.

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As part of the project, 100 Bandicoot series robotic scavenging machines will be supplied for cleaning manholes across municipalities in Maharashtra. This initiative will eliminate the need for manual entry into manholes for sewer cleaning across the state. The Bandicoot robotic scavenging machines will be supplied by Genrobotic Innovations.

The agreement was signed by Dr Nireesh P.H., Deputy Vice President, Sustainable Projects Division, HLL and Mr Ruchesh Jaivanshi, IAS, Managing Director, MPBCDC. Representatives from Genrobotics and MPBCDC also attended the signing ceremony.

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The project will enable faster response during emergencies and significantly improve the efficiency of sewer network maintenance across Maharashtra. It also aims to ensure the safety, dignity, and well-being of sanitation workers by replacing hazardous manual sewer cleaning with robotic technology.

HLL has consistently been a trusted partner to governments in the fields of public health and sanitation. Through this collaboration, HLL will further strengthen the Government of Maharashtra's efforts to modernise the state's manhole cleaning system. The initiative is expected to serve as a model for other states to adopt similar safe and sustainable sanitation practices.