New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the welfare and future of the country's youth remained the government's top priority and asserted that those attempting to jeopardise it would face strict action.

His remarks come amid continuing protests by students and young people over the alleged NEET paper leak and demands for greater accountability in competitive examinations.

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In a post on X, Modi said, "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared."

The Prime Minister said he had directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps to tackle paper leaks and safeguard students' interests.

Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!



We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2026

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He also announced that the government would set up fast-track courts to ensure the swift trial and stringent punishment of those involved in paper leak cases.

"This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students," Modi said.

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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) agitation, which began on June 20, is demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and compensation for families of students who allegedly committed suicide due to the paper leak.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then, on Wednesday said he would end his fast if the Centre assured that no punitive action or FIRs would be initiated against the students and youth who participated in the protest.

He is admitted at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after being shifted there from Safdarjung Hospital following a Delhi High Court order.