The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has on Monday come out strongly against what it called targetted harassment of students and protestors in different states.

In a statement posted on his X handle, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das protesters were still facing issues in NDA-ruled states.

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He said the CJP was 'deeply concerned' by multiple reports of students and other protestors being targeted, detained, or arrested by various state agencies, particularly in Assam, West Bengal and Bihar.

The group had called off its nationwide protest on Saturday only after the Centre assured that no punitive action would be taken against any protestor, either now or in the future, in any BJP-ruled or NDA-ruled states.

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Saurav assured every protestor that their legal team was already coordinating with lawyers in the states concerned to secure the release of those detained and to extend all possible legal assistance.

He has also asked union ministers, particularly J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh, to honour the assurance given to them by ensuring the release of those detained and by directing that no coercive or retaliatory action was taken against any protester anywhere in the country.

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"The FIRs registered ought to be withdrawn too. The Government of India is also reminded of its commitment to furnish the written guarantee in this regard by tomorrow. Any departure from the assurance given by the government would not merely amount to a breach of trust with the Cockroach Janta Party but would also be a breach of public trust with lakhs of young Indians who chose dialogue over protests," he posted.

"The Government of India is reminded that it derives credibility not just from making promises, but from the promises it honours," he said.

"To the young protestors we say, hold on. We are with you. The CJP continues to closely monitor the situation and expects the Government of India and all BJP/NDA state governments to act with utmost urgency, responsibility, and good faith that the present circumstances demand. We demand that all detainees/arrestees be released immediately, and in any case by tomorrow, and that all FIRs be withdrawn immediately, failing which we shall take further necessary steps," he said.

Following the NEET paper leak and the death of aspirants, the CJP had staged protests in Delhi demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. After his resignation, the group had demanded withdrawal of FIRs and compensation of ₹1 crore to the families of aspirants who died by suicide. The government had agreed to their demands after three rounds of discussions.