New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has summoned Meta's global head of public policy after the social media giant removed a Facebook post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was addressed to the country's youth, official sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the ministry has sought an explanation from Meta over the removal of the post. The video, uploaded on July 23 amid the nationwide student protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), featured the Prime Minister outlining the Centre's measures to curb paper leaks and assuring young people of strict action against those responsible.

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Responding to the controversy, a Meta spokesperson told PTI that the post had been taken down inadvertently.

"The content was removed in error and has since been restored," the spokesperson said.

The ministry's move comes after the temporary removal of the Prime Minister's post triggered questions over content moderation on the platform. Meta has maintained that the removal was accidental and that the content has now been reinstated.