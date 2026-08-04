Kia India is gearing up to disrupt the premium SUV segment by bringing its globally acclaimed flagship, the Kia Sorento, to Indian shores. Marking a historic milestone, the Sorento will be the South Korean automaker's first hybrid vehicle in the country. Ahead of its official launch, the company has released an enticing teaser and officially opened pre-bookings for this premium SUV.

Kia Sorento International Model, Image Source: Kia

Striking design and commanding road presence

While the brand is yet to fully unveil the India-bound model, industry experts expect it to align closely with the internationally updated version. The Sorento is characterised by Kia’s signature tiger-nose grille, a muscular shoulder line, and a bold, towering silhouette. Stylistic highlights include dual-tier T-shaped LED headlamps and a sleek rear profile that amplifies its premium appeal. On the global stage, the SUV boasts generous dimensions, measuring 4,815 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width, and 1,700 mm in height.

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A luxurious and tech-laden interior

Step inside, and the international-spec Sorento offers a masterclass in modern automotive comfort and digital integration. Key features include a massive 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and an electrically adjustable driver’s seat. On the safety front, it comes equipped with a 360-degree camera system, a heads-up display, and Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). While global markets get five, six, and seven-seat configurations, Kia is highly likely to introduce the three-row six and seven-seat layouts in India to cater to premium family buyers.

Kia Sorento International Model

Power and performance of the hybrid powertrain

Although official drivetrain specifications for India remain under wraps, the premium SUV is expected to carry over its advanced hybrid system. This setup pairs a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 1.49 kWh lithium-ion battery. Connected to a six-speed automatic transmission, the hybrid system delivers a combined output of 238 bhp and a peak torque of 380 Nm, offering an optimal balance of spirited performance and impressive fuel efficiency.

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A proven global bestseller

Since its global debut in 2002, the Sorento has established itself as an absolute powerhouse for the brand, selling more than 4.8 million units across 132 countries. It has consistently ranked among Kia’s most successful models worldwide through 2024 and 2025. With its impending Indian debut, the Sorento is poised to redefine the luxury three-row SUV segment and offer a compelling green alternative to established rivals.