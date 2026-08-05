Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam is turning critical again, with overnight rains threatening fresh inundation in low-lying areas even as the death toll reached 89 and more than 1.22 lakh people remained affected across five districts as of Wednesday.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), according to a PTI report, has said that the Dhansiri river at Numaligarh in Golaghat district continued to flow in a "severe flood situation" on Wednesday morning.

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"Due to the continuous rise in the water level of the Dhansiri at Numaligarh, citizens are advised to stay away from the river," an ASDMA spokesperson said.

The ASDMA's latest flood bulletin said two more people died in the last 24 hours - one each in Sivasagar and Golaghat districts - taking this year's flood-related death toll to 89.

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More than 1,22,100 people remained affected, with Sivasagar being the worst-hit district where nearly 60,000 people have been impacted, followed by Charaideo with over 31,000 affected and Jorhat with nearly 20,000. The administration is operating 55 relief camps and relief distribution centres in four districts, where 17,857 displaced people are currently taking shelter.

Medical and veterinary teams, along with other agencies, continued relief and rescue operations in the affected areas. The floods have submerged 15,342.92 hectares of agricultural land, while 26,575 domestic animals and poultry have also been affected. The deluge has caused extensive damage to embankments, roads, houses, schools and other public infrastructure in several parts of the state, the ASDMA said.