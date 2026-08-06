Maruti Suzuki, the undisputed leader in the Indian automotive space, is gearing up to significantly strengthen its presence in the highly competitive SUV market. With plans to expand its portfolio, the manufacturer is preparing to launch a range of new and updated SUVs in the coming months. Designed to cater to diverse customer needs, from budget-conscious buyers to large families, these vehicles are set to shake up the Indian car industry. Here is a closer look at the five highly anticipated Maruti Suzuki SUVs slated for a launch soon.

Maruti Fronx facelift

The Maruti Fronx has been a stellar performer for the brand, and it is now set to receive its first mid-lifecycle update. Designed to refresh its visual appeal before the arrival of its hybrid counterpart, the updated crossover will feature restyled front and rear bumpers, a new front grille, reworked LED headlamps, updated tail-lights, and newly designed alloy wheels. While the chassis remains unchanged, there is a strong possibility that the current 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine will be swapped out for the new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z12E petrol engine that debuted on the Swift. Enthusiasts can rest easy, however, as the powerful 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine is expected to remain on offer.

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Maruti Fronx hybrid

Following the facelift, Maruti Suzuki will introduce the highly anticipated Fronx hybrid. Slated to be one of the most accessible strong-hybrid vehicles in India, this model will mark the debut of Maruti’s self-developed series hybrid technology. In this setup, the petrol engine functions solely as a generator to power the battery pack, while an electric motor sends drive directly to the wheels. This configuration will offer a refined, EV-like drive experience and an extraordinary fuel efficiency of up to 35 km/l. The Fronx hybrid will also be loaded with premium features, including a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, a powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, and Level 2 ADAS safety tech.

Grand Vitara facelift

Having debuted in 2022, the Grand Vitara is due for its first major facelift. Rather than dramatic styling alterations to the exterior, Maruti Suzuki will focus heavily on upgrading the cabin experience. Car buyers can expect a redesigned dashboard layout, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, and a modernized digital instrument cluster. Safety is also getting a big boost, with six airbags expected to become standard across all variants alongside a new Level 2 ADAS suite. The existing 1.5-litre mild-hybrid, strong-hybrid, and CNG powertrains will continue. Crucially, the CNG model might get an underbody tank structure to free up more boot space.

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Grand Vitara 7-seater

Codenamed the Y17, this flagship seven-seater SUV will fill a notable gap in Maruti Suzuki's line-up. Developed to accommodate three rows of seating, this model will sport a longer wheelbase and an extended rear overhang. A more upright rear design has been incorporated to guarantee generous headroom for third-row passengers. The flagship model is expected to offer a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a wireless smartphone charger, a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, and Level 2 ADAS. Power will come from the familiar 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid engines, with a market launch likely around the festive season.

Maruti Y43 micro SUV

Targeting the entry-level SUV segment, the Y43 micro SUV is being developed to fill the void left by the discontinued Ignis. It will go head-to-head with established rivals like the Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, and Citroen C3. Slotted below the Brezza, the Y43 is expected to retail through Maruti’s premium Nexa dealer network. Under the bonnet, the mini-SUV will adopt the Z12E 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine from the Swift, complete with a factory-fitted CNG option. With an estimated price tag ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh, this budget-friendly SUV is expected to make its debut by the end of this year or early next year, with a potential fully electric version arriving at a later stage.