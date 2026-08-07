Resale value anxiety remains one of the biggest hurdles for prospective electric vehicle buyers. To address this head-on, Hyundai Motor India has introduced a compelling Assured Buyback programme for its highly anticipated Creta EV.

Under this new initiative, Hyundai guarantees a substantial 60 per cent buyback value for the Creta EV for up to three years or 45,000 km, whichever comes first. This strategic move is designed to alleviate depreciation concerns and instil confidence in Indian car buyers transitioning to green mobility.

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Building buyer confidence in the EV market

The steep depreciation curve of electric cars has long been a sticking point for consumers. By assuring a 60 per cent residual value, Hyundai hopes to standardise resale expectations and drive mainstream adoption. Tarun Garg, MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor India, highlighted that the next phase of India’s EV revolution hinges on customer trust alongside technological advancements. He added that the 60 per cent guaranteed buyback is a testament to the brand's confidence in the build quality, durability, and long-term value of the Creta EV, leveraging Hyundai's global EV expertise and the trusted Creta legacy.

Hyundai’s broader electric ecosystem

The assured buyback programme is part of Hyundai's comprehensive strategy to strengthen its footprint in India's electric mobility landscape. The automaker has been actively rolling out consumer-friendly models, including its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) framework, advanced connected digital solutions, and a rapidly expanding charging infrastructure. These initiatives aim to lower the entry barriers for electric vehicles, offering a seamless and worry-free ownership experience for new-age buyers.