Mahindra has pulled off a surprise by launching the refreshed Scorpio N facelift in the Indian market ahead of schedule. Breaking its traditional practice of saving major launches for Independence Day, the Indian utility vehicle specialist has introduced the updated SUV with prices starting at ₹13.69 lakh, rising to ₹25.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-life update injects a fresh lease of life into the popular SUV, packing in high-end technology, enhanced cabin comfort, and advanced safety features to keep its rivals at bay.

Familiar yet bold exterior design

While many expected a major aesthetic overhaul, Mahindra has chosen to retain the proven exterior design language of the Scorpio N. The SUV maintains its imposing, muscular stance and sporty road presence, with the bold front grille remaining unchanged. The standout design update on the outside is a brand new set of 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that elevate the vehicle's sporty character and premium road presence.

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A highly modernised and premium cabin

The cabin is where the new Scorpio N facelift truly shines, featuring a heavily revised layout and premium materials. Taking centre stage is a massive 12.29-inch free-floating touchscreen infotainment system that completely modernises the dashboard layout. Drivers will also appreciate the new 10.24-inch fully digital instrument cluster, which borrows inspiration from the recently launched Mahindra Thar Roxx. To elevate the overall luxury experience, Mahindra has also equipped the SUV with a highly requested panoramic sunroof.

Next-generation safety with Level 2 ADAS

Safety gets a substantial boost with this mid-life update. The SUV now features an advanced Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite, bringing active safety technologies to the lineup. It also comes equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a new 540-degree camera system featuring a blind-view monitor to aid parking and tight manoeuvres.

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Advanced comfort and off-road tech

On the comfort front, the updated SUV features ventilated front seats, a six-way powered driver's seat draped in premium leather upholstery, an auto-dimming interior rearview mirror (IRVM), a modern electronic parking brake, and Type-C charging ports. Audiophiles will appreciate the 12-speaker premium audio system tuned by Sony. Additionally, the infotainment screen now offers a dedicated off-road telemetry screen, displaying real-time data such as engine performance, roll and pitch angles, compass directions, altimeter readings, and G-force measurements.

Proven performance under the hood

Mechanically, the Scorpio N facelift remains unchanged, continuing to offer its highly regarded powertrain lineup. Buyers can choose between the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Both engines are paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. Power is delivered to either the rear wheels or all four wheels via Mahindra's robust 4WD system, depending on the variant chosen.