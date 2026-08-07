Tata Motors has expanded its highly popular compact SUV lineup with the launch of the all-new Tata Nexon Camo Edition. Introduced to celebrate the ninth anniversary of the Nexon brand in India, this special edition model blends stealthy styling with a host of modern features. The Tata Nexon Camo Edition is priced starting at ₹9.99 lakh and is available from the Creative variant upwards, making premium features highly accessible in the sub-₹10 lakh segment.

South Indian travel-inspired colours

The most striking highlight of the Nexon Camo Edition is its unique colour palette, inspired by two of South India's most scenic hill stations. Buyers can choose between the serene 'Munnar Mist' and 'Coorg Cloud' shades. These exclusive exterior finishes, paired with dedicated Camo badging and bespoke styling accents on the headrests, give this special edition a distinct and premium identity on the road.

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Tech-loaded interior with dual screens

Inside, the Nexon Camo Edition steps up the luxury quotient. It features an ultra-view twin HD digital cockpit, which integrates a massive 31.24 cm touchscreen infotainment system alongside a highly detailed 26.03 cm digital instrument cluster. Drivers also benefit from a 360-degree camera setup complete with a built-in dashcam recorder for added peace of mind.

Comfort is further elevated by a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, premium leatherette upholstery, and a premium JBL nine-speaker audio system. Wireless smartphone connectivity and advanced connected-car tech ensure a seamless user experience.

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Five-star safety and driver assistance

Tata Motors continues to prioritise occupant safety. The Nexon Camo Edition comes equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) along with six airbags as standard. Built on a platform that secured a prestigious five-star safety rating, this vehicle remains one of the safest choices in the compact SUV segment.

Performance and powertrain options

Under the skin, the Nexon Camo Edition retains the trusted dimensions of the standard SUV, measuring 3995 mm in length, 1804 mm in width, and 1620 mm in height. A generous wheelbase of 2498 mm ensures strong stability on the highway, while a high ground clearance of 208 mm helps it tackle rough terrains effortlessly.

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Engine options remain highly versatile to cater to different driving needs:

• The 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine develops 120 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque.

• The 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine puts out 114.5 PS of power and 260 Nm of torque.

• For the eco-conscious buyer, a 1.2-litre turbo iCNG engine is available, producing 100 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque.

Notably, the iCNG variant utilises Tata's innovative twin-cylinder technology, preserving a highly usable 321-litre boot capacity. Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel versions offer a spacious 382-litre boot space. Stopping power is managed by reliable disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear, supported by a 44-litre fuel tank for petrol and diesel variants.