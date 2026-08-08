Conventional ways of living, protest, and connecting are rapidly changing. On the silver screen and in street-level resistance, heroism can be seen taking many forms. Thoughts on attachment and commitment too are taking different paths.

Flexible housing setups tailored for a mobile generation, meme-fueled activism transforming satire into real solidarity, and a new take on a classic superhero-modern culture is getting a complete rewrite.

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Dive into these five picks exploring temporary living, modern resistance, and fresh Spider-Man lore, along with a curated list of top game releases to keep an eye on this month.

01. A Brand-New Spidey!

This review explores how Spider-Man: Brand New Day delivers an emotional, character-driven story while expanding the MCU with new connections and crossovers. It highlights the film's strengths and themes, offering fans a balanced look at what makes this long-awaited Spider-Man adventure worth watching.

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02. From Mann Ki Baat to Hamari Mann Ki Baat Suno: When India's Youth Stopped Listening and Started Speaking

Using the Cockroach Janta Party protest as its backdrop, this article examines how the NEET controversy evolved into a broader expression of youth frustration with the government. It explores how memes, satire, wordplay on placards, and social media became powerful political tools, highlighting a generational shift in the way young Indians communicate dissent and challenge authority.

03. The Language of Resistance: From Poetry to Memes at CJP’s Protest

This article explores how modern protests communicate through art, humour, memes, music, performance, and digital activism. Using the recent Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar as an example, it shows how creativity has become a powerful language of resistance, enabling people both on the streets and online to amplify solidarity and drive collective action.

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04. The Growth of Temporary Living: Hostels, PGs, and Short-Term Homes

This article explores the rise of temporary living, explaining why hostels, PGs, and short-term rentals are becoming popular among students, professionals, and travellers. It examines the factors driving this shift, the role of platforms like Airbnb, and how flexible accommodation is reshaping modern lifestyles, travel, and the future of housing.

05. 10 Curious Games Every Gamer Should Keep an Eye on This August

This curated roundup highlights 10 of the most exciting video games releasing in August 2026. From action RPGs and nostalgic shooters to cozy farming mysteries and narrative adventures, the list introduces upcoming titles across genres and platforms, helping gamers discover what to play next.