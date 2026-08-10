Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam remained critical on Monday as the toll touched 100 with two more deaths, while almost 1.4 lakh people reel under the deluge in seven districts, according to an official bulletin.

An official of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said several rivers were flowing above their danger mark, posing a threat to newer areas.

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According to the authority's daily flood bulletin on Sunday night, two persons lost their lives in the deluge in Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts in the last 24 hours. With these fatalities, the total number of deaths in this year's floods reached 100.

At present, 456 villages were inundated while 11,933.46 hectares of crop areas were damaged across Assam.

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According to ASDMA's daily flood report, more than 1,37,500 people were affected in Charaideo, Darrang, Golaghat, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts. Golaghat was the worst-hit with almost 70,000 people affected, followed by Sivasagar with nearly 40,000 people and Jorhat with more than 16,000 people reeling under floodwaters.

An ASDMA official said the Dhansiri river at Golaghat and Numaligarh, and the Kushiyara river at Sribhumi were flowing above the danger level. "Due to a steady rise in the water level of Dhansiri in Golaghat district, people have been advised to stay away from the river," she added.

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ASDMA said the administration was operating 125 relief camps and relief distribution centres in six districts, taking care of 49,061 people at present.