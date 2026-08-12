Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam remained serious on Wednesday, with more than 1.12 lakh people affected across four districts amid the forecast of more rain in several areas already reeling under the deluge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several rivers were flowing above their danger levels, posing a threat of flooding in new areas, according to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) official.

The IMD's Guwahati centre has forecast thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, and moderate to heavy rain in parts of Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sivasagar and Tinsukia districts, the official told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dhansiri river at Numaligarh in Golaghat district continued to flow in a "severe flood situation", she said, advising people to stay away from the river amid a continuous rise in its water level.

According to the ASDMA's daily flood bulletin, no more deaths were reported, with the toll in this year's floods remaining at 101. More than 1,12,700 people are currently affected by the floods in Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts, the bulletin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golaghat is the worst-hit district, with over 65,000 people affected, followed by Sivasagar with nearly 20,000 and Nagaon with more than 16,000 people reeling under floodwaters.

The Dhansiri at Numaligarh and the Kushiyara at Sribhumi are flowing above the danger levels, the ASDMA official said.

The administration is operating 92 relief camps and relief distribution centres across five districts, providing assistance to 30,205 affected people. At least 441 villages remain inundated, and 10,879.03 hectares of cropland have been damaged across the state, the authority said.