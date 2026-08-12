Amid controversy over the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, the government on Wednesday proposed referring the legislation to a Joint Committee of Parliament for detailed scrutiny and recommendations.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on March 25, to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

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The proposed committee will comprise 31 members — 21 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. Following its review, the committee is expected to submit a detailed report to the Lok Sabha on the last day of the first week of the Winter Session in 2026.

Originally enacted in 2010, the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act regulates the acceptance, utilisation and accounting of foreign contributions and foreign hospitality received by individuals, associations and non-governmental organisations. The law seeks to prevent the misuse of foreign funds for activities considered anti-national or for political or religious conversion activities, making it illegal to accept foreign contributions without prior registration.

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However, the latest amendments seek to establish a comprehensive statutory framework for the vesting, supervision, management and disposal of foreign contributions and related assets through a ‘designated authority’. The proposed provisions include mechanisms for both provisional and permanent vesting.

The political controversy erupted after the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) expressed “grave concern” over the proposed amendments, describing the Bill as “dangerous and alarming” in its implications.

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The CBCI said the amendments appeared to be an attempt to bring minority institutions under an excessively stringent regulatory framework, arguing that such measures could undermine democratic principles.

The KCBC then urged the Centre to refer the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, to a Parliamentary Subject Committee, stating that it violates “fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution as well as minority rights.” The KCBC warned that the proposed amendments could lead to misuse of power, enabling authorities to take control of institutions run by voluntary organisations, including charitable bodies, educational institutions and places of worship, irrespective of religion or caste.