The Indian Embassy in the UAE has announced that expatriates requiring emergency consular services are no longer required to book appointments in advance. This direct walk-in facility has been introduced to ensure immediate assistance for critical and time-sensitive cases.

The booking exemption applies to several essential and urgent services. These include Tatkal passport applications, passport services for newborn babies, emergency document attestation, and services for senior citizens and people of determination.

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Indian consular, passport, visa, and attestation services are managed across the country through Alhind Tours and Travels centres.

Timings and operational centres

While regular applicants must continue to schedule their appointments online before visiting, the emergency walk-in service is available from 9 am to 1 pm. Expatriates can access these services at any of the 16 operational centres across the UAE.