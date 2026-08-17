New Delhi: Two people were detained from Kerala when security agencies launched a multi-state crackdown against the alleged ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) ahead of Independence Day. In total, a total of 253 people were detained across 14 states.

The coordinated operation, conducted on August 12, targeted the terror network's alleged plans to carry out disruptive activities around Independence Day. More than 200 people have been arrested in cases linked to the SBN, with over 80 FIRs registered so far.

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the operation had dismantled the ISI-backed network and thwarted its plans for subversive attacks. In a post on X, Shah said the action demonstrated the Centre's "zero tolerance" policy towards cross-border terrorism. Security agencies recovered IEDs, grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols, live cartridges and CCTV cameras allegedly used for espionage, Shah said.

The latest operation involved state police forces and a real-time intelligence-sharing system. Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of detentions at 62, followed by Haryana with 52, Delhi with 51, Punjab with 44 and Rajasthan with 15.

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Maharashtra recorded eight detentions and Uttarakhand five, while Karnataka, Gujarat and Bihar recorded three each. Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala recorded two detentions each. Fresh FIRs were registered in Delhi and Karnataka during the operation.

The Shahzad Bhatti Network is described by security agencies as a Pakistan-based, ISI-backed terror syndicate allegedly involved in grenade, IED and petrol bomb attacks and targeted killings in India.

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The network allegedly paid local operatives to conduct reconnaissance of police, defence and religious sites and install CCTV cameras for espionage.

Cumulatively, more than 80 FIRs have been registered and over 200 arrests made in cases linked to the SBN under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Explosive Substances Act.

Security agencies said the recoveries point to the network's alleged cross-border links and reiterated that coordinated action to dismantle its networks would continue.