New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Allahabad High Court not to proceed with a disproportionate assets case against Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

The top court also directed the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate not to submit any report before the high court in connection with the case.

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A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of submissions by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Gandhi.

The bench issued notices to Karnataka resident S Vignesh Shishir, who had filed the plea before the high court, as well as the CBI and the ED.

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The Supreme Court was hearing Gandhi's plea challenging the Allahabad High Court's order in the case.