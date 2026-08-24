The Indian automotive landscape is witnessing a dramatic surge in demand for off-road SUVs. To capitalise on this trend, leading car manufacturers like Tata Motors, Toyota, and JSW Motors are preparing an impressive line-up of rugged machines for the Indian market. Ranging from locally manufactured workhorses to premium imported kits assembled locally, these upcoming vehicles are set to offer Indian adventure enthusiasts an unprecedented level of choice.

Third-generation Toyota Fortuner

Toyota is actively working to introduce the third-generation Fortuner by mid-2027. Built on an entirely new platform, this reimagined icon will feature a fresh design language and 48V mild-hybrid technology to boost efficiency. Drivers can expect high-tech additions inside, including a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a matching 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a large panoramic sunroof, and an electronic parking brake complete with auto-hold functionality. However, Toyota is expected to leave the proven engine, transmission, and robust four-wheel-drive systems untouched to maintain the Fortuner's legendary dependability.

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JSW Motors' maiden contender

JSW Motors plans to make its debut in the Indian passenger vehicle space in October 2024. Its first offering is expected to be a rebadged version of Chery's Jetour Traveller C-DM. Poised as a direct challenger to the Toyota Fortuner, this plug-in hybrid SUV will feature a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine working alongside three electric motors. The internal combustion engine alone delivers 154 hp and 220 Nm of torque, backed by a 43.24 kWh LFP battery pack that claims an electric-only range of up to 200 kilometres. The vehicle components will be imported and assembled locally at JSW's facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra.

A refreshed Mahindra Thar

Mahindra's beloved off-roader, the Thar, is set to receive a substantial cosmetic and feature upgrade by the end of this year. Drawing design inspiration from the five-door Thar Roxx, the updated three-door Thar will sport distinctive C-shaped LED daytime running lights, new LED headlamps, and a revised six-slot front grille. Interior comfort will also receive a significant boost with the inclusion of ventilated front seats, passive keyless entry, a push-button start system, and a wireless smartphone charger.

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Tata's dual-pronged off-road assault

Tata Motors is gearing up to excite off-road enthusiasts with two distinct SUV offerings. The all-wheel-drive Safari.ev is slated for launch in the final quarter of this year. It will feature a sophisticated dual-motor setup, where a secondary, lower-output motor powers the rear wheels to provide additional traction and performance whenever the terrain demands it.

For traditionalists, the combustion-engine version of the iconic Tata Sierra is expected to receive a mechanical all-wheel-drive system. Engineered with a lower kerb weight and optimised approach, breakover, and departure angles, the Sierra AWD promises to be a highly capable companion on rough terrains.

JSW iCar V23

Looking further ahead to mid-2027, JSW is planning to launch a retro-themed electric SUV based on Chery's iCar V23. This striking EV will feature a dual-motor AWD system, combining a 134 hp and 180 Nm rear motor with a 74 hp and 112 Nm front motor. Equipped with an 81.76 kWh NMC battery pack, it promises a driving range of up to 450 kilometres on a single charge. Intended for local assembly via CKD kits, this retro-modern electric vehicle is positioned to directly compete with the upcoming Tata Sierra.ev.