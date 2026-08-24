The traditional concept of retirement in India—where elderly parents quietly stay at home or move in with their children—is undergoing a dramatic transformation. Today's senior citizens are looking far beyond just having a roof over their heads; they are actively opting for premium 'senior living' facilities that guarantee state-of-the-art healthcare, physical security, and a vibrant social life. According to a new report by real estate consultancy Colliers, India's old age housing market is projected to skyrocket into a massive ₹1 lakh crore industry by 2030.

Currently valued at approximately ₹30,000 crore, the senior living sector has registered an impressive 70 per cent growth compared to previous years. The market is expected to cross ₹70,000 crore by 2028 before hitting the ₹1 lakh crore milestone by the turn of the decade.

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Badal Yagnik, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Colliers India, highlighted that the country's senior housing market is entering a phase of rapid acceleration. Over the next three to four years, the number of organised senior living facilities is expected to quadruple. This boom is primarily driven by India's rapidly shifting demographics. The proportion of citizens aged 60 and above is projected to double from the current 11 per cent to 21 per cent by 2050, bringing the total senior population to over 34 crore.

Kerala leads the retirement housing revolution

In a fascinating geographical trend, Kerala accounts for an astounding 31 per cent of all senior living centres across India. The state has emerged as the country's primary hub for retirement housing, prompting major real estate developers to invest heavily in the region. Districts like Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Pathanamthitta have become hotspots for these premium developments.

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The NRI factor and demographic shifts

With over 40 lakh non-resident Keralites (NRIs) living, working, or studying abroad, many elderly parents are left living alone in Kerala. Affluent expatriate families are increasingly turning to high-end, paid senior living options to ensure their parents receive round-the-clock care, top-tier medical assistance, and a sense of community. Furthermore, Kerala is India's fastest-ageing state, escalating the demand for professional eldercare. The decline of the traditional joint family system in favour of nuclear households, alongside the sheer physical challenge of managing large ancestral homes alone, is pushing seniors to choose independent retirement communities. Backed by steady retirement savings and robust foreign remittances, Kerala's elderly are financially equipped to afford these premium, fee-based communal living setups.

State support and age-friendly cities

Kerala's proactive policy landscape has also boosted the sector. It became the first state in India to present a dedicated 'senior budget'. Social initiatives such as Vayomithram and Sayamprabha, combined with Kochi's integration into the World Health Organisation's Global Network for Age-friendly Cities and Communities, have solidified the state's reputation as a pioneer in eldercare.

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Massive investments and advanced technology

Anticipating this unprecedented demand, investors have announced over ₹13,000 crore in funding for the senior living sector since 2025. This capital is expected to bring over 75,000 new units to the market within the next three to four years, reinforcing investor confidence in the long-term potential of the market. Crucially, the growth is being propelled by strategic collaborations between major real estate builders and leading healthcare conglomerates. New retirement projects are offering sophisticated services, including remote health monitoring, AI-powered emergency response systems, and instant telemedicine access.

Representative Image: Photo credit:Neeraj Kumar/istock.com

Tier-2 cities and spiritual hubs take centre stage

While the senior housing sector was initially concentrated in major metropolitan areas like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi NCR, the momentum is rapidly shifting towards smaller cities. Nearly 30 to 40 per cent of upcoming projects are based in tier-2 and tier-3 cities such as Coimbatore, Puducherry, Dehradun, and Vadodara. Popular spiritual destinations, including Tirupati, Vrindavan, and Ayodhya, are also emerging as preferred retirement locations. Providing a perfect blend of high-quality healthcare and enhanced lifestyle quality, the old age home market has officially transformed into one of the most lucrative and socially constructive real estate investment segments in India.