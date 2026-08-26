At least 105 Indians are among 384 persons missing after the flash floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district bordering Tibet on Wednesday.

According to reports, a sudden, massive flood swept through two central Nepal districts bordering Tibet killing four people, causing extensive devastation at settlements along the river and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects early Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River around 9 am (local time) coming from the Tibet side affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet and Nuwakot district, southwest of Kathmandu, officials said.

According to a statement by Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), a total of 384 travellers, 291 foreigners and 93 Nepalese nationals, have gone missing due to the Rasuwa floods.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Following the sudden flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River in Rāsuwa at around 8.30 am on Wednesday, Nepal Tourism Board, Tourist Police and tourism stakeholders are working to verify the whereabouts and safety status of tourists and travellers who were in or travelling through the affected areas," the Nepal Tourism Board said in the statement.

"A preliminary agency-wise record received from tourism and travel companies has identified 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, who were reported missing from the affected areas. The information is being verified and cross-checked in coordination with travel agencies, guides, local authorities and security agencies," it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

These travellers include 105 Indian tourists, 37 NRIs and remaining tourists from USA, Malaysia, UK, South Africa, Australia and Netherlands.

According to the tourism board website, a breakup of their details is as follows: Samrat Tours & Travels (71 travellers; 59 foreign nationals: 59 from India); Kathmandu Holiday Tours & Travels (17 travellers; 2 foreign nationals: 1 Australia, 1 Netherlands); Leaf Holiday (55 travellers; 46 from India); Kailash Journey (31 travellers; 26 foreign nationals: Nationalities yet to be confirmed); Explore Vacation (7 travellers; no foreign nationals); Trekkers Society (92 travellers; 77 foreign nationals: Nationalities yet to be confirmed); Richa Tours & Travels (12 travellers; 8 foreign nationals: Nationalities yet to be confirmed); FishTail Tours & Travels (27 travellers; 20 foreign nationals: 3 USA, 17 Malaysia); Himalayan Glacier (52 travellers; 37 foreign nationals: NRI); and Alpine Eco Trek (20 travellers; 16 foreign nationals: 12 UK, 4 South Africa).

The Nepal Tourism Board has issued a toll free emergency number 1234 or hotline 1144 or tourist police 9851289445 for help.