A school bus driver has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a three-year-old nursery student of a private school in Delhi's Bawana area, police said.

The incident came to light on August 19 after the child's family noticed injuries to her private parts. When questioned, the child allegedly told her mother about a "bad uncle" at the school who had been giving her chocolates.

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On August 24, the child was shown photographs and CCTV footage from the school, during which she identified the accused, police stated.

An FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act, and the accused was arrested from the school premises

The accused had been driving a school bus for around eight months and allegedly followed the child to a bathroom before sexually abusing her.

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Preliminary investigation suggests the child was abused four times, a senior police officer said.

The accused's mobile phone has also been seized, with videos showing him giving chocolates to young children recovered from it. CCTV footage from across the school premises has also been taken into possession.

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Reacting to the incident, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj tore into Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for her 'cold and insensitive' reaction to the string of sexual abuse and rape cases regarding minors being reported from the national capital.

"Child R@pe Capital under lady CM. Yesterday's news - A 3 yr old boy was sexually assaulted at play school. Today's news - A 3 yr old girl sexually assaulted by her school van driver. Today’s news - A 15 yr old girl r@ped by bus staff in a moving bus. I am not saying that CM Rekha Gupta has r@pad these kids, but her reaction to such incidents has been very insensitive and cold," Bharadwaj said in a post on X.

Accusing the chief minister of not meeting the parents of the 3-year-old child who was allegedly sexually assaulted by the head clerk at Janakpuri private school, the AAP leader claimed Gupta never called out the management of the school for siding with the accused.

"Her Govt and her minister @ashishsood_bjp did not register FIR against the school management despite enquiry report showing grave POCSO violations by school management. BJP is promoting a set of shameless influencers who would run social Media campaigns in favour of these R@pists," his post read.

(With PTI inputs)