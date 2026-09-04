New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das and co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka on Friday led a march to the Parliament Street police station, demanding action over the alleged attack on the father of a student protester during a demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

Security was beefed up at the police station in anticipation of the visit. A large group of CJP supporters accompanied the leaders to the station, raising slogans.

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The CJP leaders said they were seeking justice for Nishu Azad and her father Sanjay, who was allegedly assaulted during a protest against the NEET examination paper leak on July 20. Before visiting the police station, Ranka alleged that Sanjay was beaten up during the protest and said the outfit had repeatedly sought police action in the case.

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"The situation in Delhi is such now that the criminal is openly admitting to the crime. But Delhi Police, at the behest of the BJP, did not take any action," Ranka alleged.

"We have been standing by Nishu and her father. We will demand from the police to register an attempt to murder case," he said.

Das alleged that members of a criminal gang had entered the peaceful protest and resorted to violence. He said an FIR had been registered, but the protesters had subsequently demanded that the case be treated as an attempt to murder and that the relevant section be added.

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"We also demanded that the SC/ST Act be invoked because they belong to a Dalit family. There is also a caste angle to the matter. But the police did not take any such action," Das said.

He alleged that when the protesters pressed the police for action, they were asked to approach the court and obtain an order. Das also questioned why those allegedly involved in the attack were "roaming openly" in Delhi and said the CJP would continue to put pressure on the police.

"We will not sit silently. We will continue to put pressure. Looking at the police's attitude today, we will decide what to do next," he said.

The CJP leaders' visit followed the circulation of an interview in which Swatantra Bhardwaj, who describes himself as a 'kattar Hindu' on Facebook, allegedly claimed that he had attacked Sanjay during the Jantar Mantar protest. In the interview, available on YouTube, Bhardwaj allegedly said he had "cracked the skull" of Nishu's father. He also claimed to have political connections.

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The CJP cited the interview as evidence that Bhardwaj had openly admitted to the attack and demanded police action.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has also accused the Delhi Police of failing to act against those allegedly involved in the attack. He alleged that DCP Sachin Sharma had refused to arrest those involved and had threatened CJP representatives when they approached him.

Dipke further alleged that Sharma had allowed a truck loaded with stones to be parked at Jantar Mantar before the march. These allegations against Sharma could not be independently verified.

The July 20 demonstration was organised by the CJP as part of its agitation against the alleged NEET examination paper leak. The outfit later called off its nationwide agitation following the resignation of then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, one of its key demands. The CJP subsequently warned that it could consider another round of peaceful nationwide protests if the remaining commitments were not fulfilled.