New Delhi: The Delhi Police detained more than 500 protesters, including AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, Sanjeev Jha and Sanjay Singh and CPM leader MA Baby, during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on Friday.

Political parties and student groups, including AISA, SFI and NSUI, organised the protest, seeking Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the alleged mass deletion of voters.

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Police said around 500 protesters were detained from and around Jantar Mantar. An earlier estimate had put the number at about 150. A police source said around 700 SFI members attempting to reach the protest site were stopped at the Ashoka Road roundabout, with several detained.

Police also stopped AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh at North Avenue from proceeding to the protest site. Bharadwaj and Jha said they were detained despite the peaceful protest and urged supporters to continue the agitation.

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SFI general secretary Aishe Ghosh said several SFI and DYFI activists were detained, while NSUI members were also taken into custody. Protesters were seen crossing barricades at Firoz Shah Road.

Delhi Police had denied permission for the gathering and imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in New Delhi district. Police deployed heavy security around Jantar Mantar.

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Entry and exit at 12 Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat and Jantar Mantar, were closed amid the protests. Mobile internet services were also suspended at the protest site and surrounding areas, according to reports.

Bharadwaj said the AAP had sought permission for the protest about a week earlier and questioned the need for permission to demonstrate at Jantar Mantar, a designated protest site.

(With PTI inputs)