A water boiler explosion at a private company in Sri City in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district on Saturday has resulted in the death of four workers.

While two workers died at the site, two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment, according to a press release. Another worker who sustained severe injuries is undergoing treatment.

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Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

"The CM expressed sorrow over the accident at a private company in Sri City in Tirupati district, where four people died due to a water boiler blast," the release said.

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He directed officials to extend all possible support to the families of the deceased and ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

Details about the cause of the blast and the identities of the victims are awaited.

(With PTI inputs)