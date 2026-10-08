New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for allegedly assaulting police personnel and obstructing government officials from carrying out their duties during an Opposition protest in the national capital on Wednesday, police sources said.

The case also names several other Congress leaders and party workers who participated in the protest. Police are examining the allegations and the role of those involved, the sources said.

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As many as 91 people were detained during Wednesday's protest, including several MPs and senior Opposition leaders.

Rahul Gandhi led the INDIA bloc's street protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He was among the leaders detained by police.

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The protest followed an attempt by the Opposition leaders to reach Jantar Mantar for a sit-in. The MPs had gathered for a lunch meeting before boarding buses arranged to take them to the protest venue. Police stopped the buses midway, triggering a confrontation between the protesters and security personnel.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several other women leaders lay on the road holding copies of the Constitution before they were removed by police and taken away in police buses. Opposition MPs raised slogans demanding Kumar's resignation during the confrontation.

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MPs belonging to the Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPM, CPI, RJD, IUML and other parties participated in the protest.