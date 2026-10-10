The BJP on Saturday dismissed the CJP protest in Delhi as a “flop show”, accusing the Opposition of attempting to create unrest and take the national capital “hostage”. The party claimed that the developments marked a victory for democracy over “mobocracy”.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was encouraging anarchy in collusion with foreign powers in a bid to gain power without winning elections.

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Hundreds of youths and several political leaders who gathered to join the protest at Jantar Mantar were detained by Delhi Police.

“What is happening at Jantar Mantar and what is being shown on TV and across various social media handles does not represent the true story of India. India is peaceful, and India is moving forward with good governance,” Patra said.

He alleged that the protest was an attempt to disrupt public order, claiming that efforts to incite violence and provoke street clashes had failed.

“Democracy triumphed over mobocracy. The anarchists failed, and their show flopped,” he added.

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Patra also criticised Gandhi over his remarks following a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu on Friday. Gandhi had said the President did not reject the INDIA bloc's allegation of “vote chori” (vote theft) during the meeting. Patra described the Congress leader's remarks as baseless and called him a “nalayak” leader, questioning his competence to hold the post of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

At a separate press conference, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad accused the Congress, its allies and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of using street protests to advance their political interests after electoral defeats.

“These defeated and frustrated parties have been harassing the people of Delhi for the last three to four days. They are weaponising street protests, but people have foiled their conspiracy,” Prasad said. “The country will be run from Parliament, not the streets,” he added.

Patra also likened Gandhi to Mir Jafar, the commander who betrayed Bengal's Nawab Siraj ud-Daulah by siding with the British East India Company during the Battle of Plassey, paving the way for British rule.

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The BJP leader cited Gandhi's recent remarks on Elon Musk's Starlink project in India, alleging that the Congress had earlier questioned the government's decision to grant a licence to the satellite internet service while Gandhi was now welcoming Musk's entry into the country.

Patra extended the comparison to other Opposition leaders, including Left leaders and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. He accused Gandhi of trying to secure power without winning elections and alleged that Left leaders, including Brinda Karat, were raising the “vote chori” issue for political reasons. He further accused Left parties of benefiting from extortion linked to Naxalism, claiming that the Modi government had brought the practice to an end.

“It is Modi versus the Mir Jafars today,” Patra said, alleging that Opposition parties were attempting to seize power without contesting or winning elections.

He claimed that foreign powers were backing efforts to destabilise the country and urged citizens to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Modi draws his strength from 140 crore Indians and works for their welfare,” Patra said, adding that Naxalism would be eradicated and terrorism eliminated despite alleged support from foreign powers.

Prasad also criticised Gandhi's remarks on Starlink, asserting that India was not a “banana republic” and would not compromise its national interests or accept monopolies, whether domestic or foreign.

“Under Narendra Modi's leadership, this country has never bowed down, nor will it ever do so. It will take whatever measures are in the national interest,” he said.

Prasad urged people to oppose attempts to create unrest, while Patra appealed to citizens to stand behind the Prime Minister and support the government's efforts to strengthen the country.

(With PTI inputs)