The plan was to assemble at Jantar Mantar. But heavy security deployment kept protesters away, scattering the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) demonstration across Delhi on Saturday, with small groups raising slogans, changing routes and attempting to regroup before being detained.

By 5 pm, at least 3,000 people had been detained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CJP had called for a protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and irregularities involving Form 6, used for voter registration.

The demonstration, scheduled to begin at 10.30 am, was the latest in a series of protests in the national capital this week, including one led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Another protest by the INDIA opposition bloc is scheduled for Monday.

The security arrangements were significantly tighter than during the CJP's July protest against competitive examination paper leaks, when young protesters camped at Jantar Mantar for days. That agitation had preceded the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

On Saturday, around 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across Delhi. Prohibitory orders were in force at Jantar Mantar, restrictions were imposed at 45 metro stations, and surveillance was intensified at the city's borders, railway stations and bus terminals. Metro services were shut at several locations, trains arriving from outside Delhi were suspended, and mobile internet services were blocked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unable to reach the designated venue, protesters moved between Connaught Place, Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, Dilli Haat, Gole Market, INA Market and Minto Bridge, among other locations. Groups gathered at intersections, raised slogans and attempted to mobilise others before police personnel intervened.

The outer circle of Connaught Place, the areas around Hanuman Mandir, Sansad Marg, Raisina Road, Imtiaz Khan Road and H K S Surjeet Bhawan, the stretch near the Safdarjung Airport flyover and the vicinity of Shivaji Stadium metro station were among the locations where protesters attempted to assemble. Several were detained near Regal Cinema, while others were chased away or sent back.

Unlike during the July protest, police did not use force, and no violence was reported.

For participants who had attended the earlier demonstration, the difference was stark. One protester said the lack of a fixed meeting point had left demonstrators dependent on social media posts and messages for updates.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Last time, we were stationed at Jantar Mantar and then had to march. This time, there is so much confusion about when and where to come. The only updates we are getting are through tweets and posts. How do we decide when to arrive and where to go? Even if a few of us gather together, we could be detained immediately. But we will continue this fight. We will fight for our democracy,” the protester said.

The detention of CJP leaders Abhijit Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka at Delhi airport upon their arrival further complicated efforts to coordinate the protest.

Ajinkya Shinde, who took over as the party's national organisation in-charge following their detention, urged demonstrators to continue protesting wherever they were stopped.

“We call upon every citizen to march towards Jantar Mantar. If your movement is blocked by barricades or police personnel anywhere on the streets, do not stop -- start your protest right where you are stopped,” Shinde said, adding that the campaign demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation would continue.

At Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, some protesters sought refuge inside the premises, while those who came out faced possible detention near Sansad Marg and adjoining areas.

The All India Students' Association (AISA) shifted its proposed gathering to Dilli Haat after several protesters were detained near Jantar Mantar. Its president, Neha Bora, urged demonstrators to assemble at the alternative venue, posting on X: “Delhi Haat becomes Jantar Mantar today! See you there!” Protesters later said Bora had also been detained.

In another attempt to establish an alternative meeting point, Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim and Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists announced “Jantar Mantar 2.0” at Nangloi Stadium.

Delhi Police officials had earlier estimated that around 7,000 protesters would arrive in the capital. Senior officers were instructed to exercise maximum restraint and handle the situation professionally, an official said.

With Jantar Mantar effectively inaccessible, the planned mass gathering gave way to smaller demonstrations across the city, as protesters continued to seek alternative locations to assemble despite repeated dispersals and detentions.

(With PTI inputs)