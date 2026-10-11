At least 11 Indians were among more than 300 people injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said on Sunday. The attack, which took place on October 10, claimed 12 lives.

Saudi Arabia has blamed Houthi militants for the attack, the latest in a series of strikes targeting the airport over the past week. The deceased included four Saudi nationals, two Bangladeshis, and one national each from Palestine, the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Sudan.

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In a social media post on Sunday, the Indian Embassy said it was following up on the “dastardly attack” and was in contact with local authorities to ascertain the well-being of the injured Indians. Embassy officials had also contacted hospital authorities.

“It is learnt that 11 Indians are among those injured in the attack. Embassy has been in touch with local authorities to enquire about their well-being. Our officials have also reached out to the hospital authorities,” the embassy said.

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India strongly condemned the repeated attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, describing strikes against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia as “completely unacceptable” and calling for them to stop immediately.

“We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport over the past few days, including the dastardly attack on October 10, which have led to loss of lives, injuries and damage to property,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Sunday.

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The ministry also expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

“We stand in solidarity with the people and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in defence of their sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy returns to the region at the earliest,” the MEA said.

Amid the deteriorating security situation, the Indian Embassy had issued an advisory on Thursday urging Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain alert and vigilant, stay indoors when necessary and comply with instructions issued by local authorities.

(With PTI inputs)