New Delhi: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were released by an Executive Magistrate's court in Delhi on Sunday after being placed under preventive arrest ahead of a planned protest at Jantar Mantar. They were released on bonds to maintain peace and good behaviour for one year, CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh said.

The three leaders were detained by Delhi Police at the airport on Saturday after their flight landed in the national capital. Police said on Sunday that preventive arrest provisions under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) had been invoked against them.

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In a post on X, Delhi Police said the leaders were produced before the Sub-Divisional Executive Magistrate (SEM) court at Delhi Cantonment on Sunday after due legal procedures were followed.

Scenes from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. Photos: Malayala Manorama, PTI Demonstrators shout slogans from inside a police vehicle after being detained during a protest demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities, in New Delhi, Saturday. Photo: PTI. Police personnel detain a woman activist during a demonstration called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: PTI. Scenes from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. Photos: Malayala Manorama, PTI Scenes from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. Photos: Malayala Manorama, PTI Scenes from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. Photos: Malayala Manorama, PTI Police detain a protester during a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi. Photo: Reuters Security personnel detain protesters during a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, near the protest site in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters CPM leader Brinda Karat was detained by the Delhi Police during the protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Manorama CPM leader P K Sreemathy was detained by the Delhi Police during the protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Manorama A demonstrator shouts slogans from inside a police bus after being detained during a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), at Connaught Place, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. Photo: PTI.

The police said a bond of ₹50,000 was furnished as surety for maintaining peace and good behaviour for one year, following which the court ordered their release.

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The detentions came amid a major security clampdown in Delhi on Saturday, when more than 7,000 protesters were detained at multiple locations as police prevented them from reaching Jantar Mantar. Several opposition leaders, including former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar, were also detained while attempting to join the protest.

The CJP renewed its call for a protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday as security arrangements continued across the capital. The party and opposition groups are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

(PTI inputs)