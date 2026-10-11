CJP leaders Dipke, Ranka, Das released with 1-year condition to 'maintain peace'
Cockroach Janata Party leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das were released on fifty thousand rupee bonds by a Delhi court after being preventively detained ahead of a planned protest.
Cockroach Janata Party leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das were released on fifty thousand rupee bonds by a Delhi court after being preventively detained ahead of a planned protest.
Cockroach Janata Party leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das were released on fifty thousand rupee bonds by a Delhi court after being preventively detained ahead of a planned protest.
New Delhi: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were released by an Executive Magistrate's court in Delhi on Sunday after being placed under preventive arrest ahead of a planned protest at Jantar Mantar. They were released on bonds to maintain peace and good behaviour for one year, CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh said.
The three leaders were detained by Delhi Police at the airport on Saturday after their flight landed in the national capital. Police said on Sunday that preventive arrest provisions under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) had been invoked against them.
In a post on X, Delhi Police said the leaders were produced before the Sub-Divisional Executive Magistrate (SEM) court at Delhi Cantonment on Sunday after due legal procedures were followed.
The police said a bond of ₹50,000 was furnished as surety for maintaining peace and good behaviour for one year, following which the court ordered their release.
The detentions came amid a major security clampdown in Delhi on Saturday, when more than 7,000 protesters were detained at multiple locations as police prevented them from reaching Jantar Mantar. Several opposition leaders, including former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar, were also detained while attempting to join the protest.
The CJP renewed its call for a protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday as security arrangements continued across the capital. The party and opposition groups are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
(PTI inputs)