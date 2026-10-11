Supreme Court orders restoration of Metro, train services in Delhi; bars illegal detention
Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 11 , 2026 02:42 PM IST
1 minute Read
During a Sunday sitting, India's Supreme Court ordered the restoration of Delhi Metro, rail, and internet services, banned unlawful detentions of peaceful protesters, and protected the professional duties of lawyers and journalists.
During a Sunday sitting, India's Supreme Court ordered the restoration of Delhi Metro, rail, and internet services, banned unlawful detentions of peaceful protesters, and protected the professional duties of lawyers and journalists.
During a Sunday sitting, India's Supreme Court ordered the restoration of Delhi Metro, rail, and internet services, banned unlawful detentions of peaceful protesters, and protected the professional duties of lawyers and journalists.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court, in a special sitting on Sunday, issued a series of directions concerning protests in Delhi, including a direction against illegal detention of people gathering peacefully. The court also issued notice to the Centre on a plea seeking contempt proceedings over the alleged violation of its directions on Metro and train services amid the CJP protests.
A bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed that normal Delhi Metro and railway services be restored, with restrictions permissible only when justified under Article 19(2) of the Constitution. It also directed the restoration of internet services, subject to law-and-order considerations, and called for a review of barricades to ensure the free movement of people in accordance with traffic regulations.
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The bench said peaceful protesters must not be detained except in accordance with the procedure established by law. It also directed that peaceful assemblies be allowed in accordance with the law, particularly in areas not covered by prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Lawyers, journalists and others must not be obstructed from discharging their professional duties, it said.
The court further directed that any notice board announcing Section 163 restrictions near the Supreme Court be removed, if still in place, to ensure unhindered access to the Supreme Court and other courts.
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Habeas corpus petitions alleging mass detentions and related matters will be heard along with the main cases on October 13. The bench also reminded protesters that demonstrations must remain peaceful and should not incite others.
The Supreme Court underscored its duty under Article 32 of the Constitution to protect and enforce fundamental rights. (With PTI inputs)