The Supreme Court registry flagged more than 10 defects in the petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders over the large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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The registry asked the lawyer who filed the petition to submit a clear copy of the identity card of Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, one of the co-petitioners in the case, PTI reported citing sources.

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Certain pages in the petition were also found to be illegible or missing, sources said. The registry further pointed out a court-fee shortfall of more than ₹200.

Earlier on Monday, Gandhi and several other Opposition leaders marched to the Supreme Court to submit the petition against the SIR exercise.

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The plea has sought the formation of an independent committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge and assisted by technical experts and eminent citizens to conduct an audit of deletions and modifications made to electoral rolls during the SIR exercise within a stipulated timeframe.