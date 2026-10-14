New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were remanded to five days of judicial custody and sent to Tihar Jail on Wednesday after Delhi Police accused them of trespassing into Jantar Mantar, a denotified protest site, and repeatedly violating peace bonds.

The two were among 14 CJP members detained on Tuesday after they allegedly entered the restricted area through private premises and obstructed police personnel on duty. They had reportedly raised slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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According to Delhi Police, FIRs were registered against the group at Connaught Place and Parliament Street police stations under various provisions of law. The police subsequently initiated preventive proceedings against CJP members, citing alleged repeated attempts to disturb public order and mobilise others through social media to engage in similar activities.

Das, Ranka and CJP member Ajinkya Shinde were produced before the Special Executive Magistrate, where proceedings were initiated under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

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The magistrate remanded Das and Ranka to five days of judicial custody, citing concerns that they could allegedly repeat the violations and instigate others if released. Shinde was bound over to maintain peace and good behaviour for six months on a personal bond and surety of ₹5,000, police said.

Dipke alleges 'unofficial Emergency'

Reacting to the development, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of imposing an "unofficial Emergency" in the country, questioning why party members were being sent to jail for allegedly waving the national flag at Jantar Mantar.

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Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Dipke challenged the Prime Minister to impose an Emergency officially if that was his intention.

"What is this, acting like cowards, imposing an unofficial emergency where you keep people in custody for five days just for waving the national flag at Jantar Mantar? That didn't even happen during the Emergency (imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975)," he said.

Dipke said the detention of the CJP members raised questions about the freedom to display the Tricolour. He also invoked the Constitution and the legacy of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, saying the country would continue to follow his ideas despite attempts to impose the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The CJP leader said he would visit Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur on Wednesday to pay tribute to Ambedkar. The site is where Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with thousands of followers on October 14, 1956.

Asked about the INDIA bloc's protests seeking Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, Dipke said the CJP remained an independent pressure group but was not opposed to the Opposition alliance.

"The movement of the INDIA bloc and CJP's movement are for the same cause," he said.