Mumbai: Actor Imran Khan, an American national, has been directed to leave India by October 28 for allegedly violating provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act following his participation in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 10.

The Mumbai police said a formal notice directing the actor to leave the country by October 28 had been served on him and that he had received a copy. Further administrative procedures in the matter are underway, they added.

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The police had briefly taken the actor into custody during the demonstration.

“Imran Khan holds foreign citizenship and is not an Indian national. Under the relevant provisions of the Foreigners/Immigration Act, foreign nationals are prohibited from participating in political protests or political activities on Indian soil,” a police official said.

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Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya had urged the Mumbai police to take action against Imran Khan for participating in a protest in support of the Cockroach Janta Party, despite being a “foreign citizen”. He had also sought clarity on whether the actor was permitted to participate in such agitations.