The network comprises 1,39,908 branch post offices and 25,091 departmental post offices. Branch post offices form a crucial link for rural communities, providing access to postal and other essential services, while departmental post offices handle a wider range of postal operations.

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Beyond delivering letters and parcels, India Post has expanded its role to include banking services, social security payments and e-commerce deliveries. Its extensive rural presence makes it an important link between government services and millions of people across the country.