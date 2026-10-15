India’s postal power: 1.65 lakh post offices, nearly 90% in rural areas
Celebrating World Post Day, India Post operates one hundred and sixty-four thousand nine hundred and ninety-nine post offices, with nearly ninety per cent located in rural areas to provide essential last-mile delivery services.
Celebrating World Post Day, India Post operates one hundred and sixty-four thousand nine hundred and ninety-nine post offices, with nearly ninety per cent located in rural areas to provide essential last-mile delivery services.
Celebrating World Post Day, India Post operates one hundred and sixty-four thousand nine hundred and ninety-nine post offices, with nearly ninety per cent located in rural areas to provide essential last-mile delivery services.
India has the world's largest postal network, with 1,64,999 post offices spread across the country as of March 31, 2025. From major cities to remote Himalayan villages, India Post plays a vital role in connecting communities through communication, financial services and logistics. According to official data from the Department of Posts, nearly 90 per cent of these post offices are located in rural areas, highlighting the network's extensive reach beyond urban centres.