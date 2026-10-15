The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in 17 states and Union Territories, with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date, amid the ongoing standoff over the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The revision will cover Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. The exercise aims to enrol eligible voters, particularly young and first-time electors, correct errors and update electoral rolls.

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The revision comes ahead of Assembly elections in several states. The terms of the Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand Assemblies end in March-May 2027. The Representation of the People Act, 1950, provides for electoral roll revisions under Section 21.

Special voter enrolment drive begins in Kerala

In Kerala, Chief Electoral Officer D Sajith Babu launched a special drive on Thursday to enrol new voters and include eligible electors left out of the electoral roll.

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The initiative involves 14 District Election Officers, 140 Electoral Registration Officers, 140 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, 3,000 Booth Level Officer Supervisors and 30,471 Booth Level Officers across the state.

An awareness campaign will encourage eligible citizens to register and verify their names on the electoral roll. Those seeking assistance with enrolment or electoral roll-related grievances can call the toll-free helpline 1950 or visit helpdesks at Village Offices during working hours.

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Form 6 is used to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll, Form 7 to object to the inclusion of a name or seek deletion, and Form 8 to request a change of residence, correction of entries, replacement of an Elector Photo Identity Card or marking of a person with disability.