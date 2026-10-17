Getting your name corrected on your Aadhaar card is now easier, thanks to revised rules introduced by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The new rules came into effect on September 18.

Aadhaar serves as proof of identity and address. UIDAI, which oversees the Aadhaar scheme, functions under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in accordance with the Aadhaar Act, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is what you need to know about updating your name and other personal details on Aadhaar.

How are details recorded in Aadhaar?

When you enrol for Aadhaar, you provide details such as your name, date of birth, gender and address. Names are recorded using English letters. Aliases, military ranks, titles and awards cannot be included as part of a name. Full stops and other special characters are also not permitted.

When can you change your name on Aadhaar?

You can update your name to correct spelling errors, expand or shorten initials, or change the order of names. Such changes are classified as minor or major, with minor corrections involving a simpler process.

What qualifies as a minor name change?

Minor changes are permitted in the following cases:

Expanding initials: Changing R R D Prasad to Rudra Rama Durga Prasad. Shortening a full name to initials: Changing Rudra Rama Durga Prasad to R R D Prasad. Adding or removing a middle name: Changing Durga R Prasad to Durga Prasad. Adding or dropping a surname. Changing the order of names: Changing Divakar Anand to Anand Divakar.

ADVERTISEMENT

What documents are needed for minor corrections?

The documents required depend on the nature of the correction and the applicable rules. For applicants below 18, a parent's identity document or proof of the family relationship must be submitted.