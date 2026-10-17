New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, 98, was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi on Friday evening with pulmonary issues, sources said.

He was taken to the hospital in Jasola Vihar around 7.30 pm. The hospital said he was undergoing treatment and that a statement on his health would be issued shortly.

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Advani served as BJP president multiple times and was India's deputy prime minister from 2002 to 2004. He played a key role in the party's rise as a major national force.

(With PTI inputs)